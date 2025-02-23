Hustle Defeat Vipers 136-120

February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (9-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (10-9) 136-120 to split the two-game set at Landers Center.

Cam Spencer led Memphis with 25 points. DJ Steward tallied 23 points and seven assists. David Johnson added 20 points off the bench. Armando Bacot totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Nate Hinton registered 12 points and 11 rebounds. Yuki Kawamura contributed 11 points, eight assists and three steals.

Markquis Nowell paced the Vipers with 44 points and nine assists. N'Faly Dante totaled 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jack McVeigh registered 17 points. Daishen Nix added 12 points off the bench.

Memphis outscored Rio Grande Valley 41-27 in the first quarter and led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter. Rio Grande Valley fought back to cut the deficit to single digits, 97-90, late in the third quarter. Memphis responded with a 19-1 run to pull away for the win.

Memphis shot 54.5 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc, making 17 3-pointers. The Hustle scored 58 points in the paint and 25 fast break points.

Memphis will conclude the home stand with a matchup tomorrow, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. CT against the Maine Celtics.

