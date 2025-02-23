Osceola Magic Comeback Falls Short in Long Island

February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. - The Osceola Magic (10-9) couldn't complete the fourth-quarter comeback in a 122-119 loss to the Long Island Nets (9-11) on Sunday afternoon.

With 30 points, Dariq Whitehead led a trio of Long Island players with 20 or more points. Tyson Etienne scored 28 points and Drew Timme tallied 27 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds.

Ethan Thompson scored 21 of his team-high 29 points in the second half to bring the Magic back from a 21-point second-half deficit. The Oregon State product shot 9-of-17 from the field and 6-of-11 from behind the arc. Jarrett Culver scored 18 of his 26 alongside Thompson in the second half.

The Magic stormed back in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 119-119 after two Mac McClung free throws. However, Whitehead's three with 4.3 seconds left gave the Nets the victory.

Up Next:

Osceola will travel to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Iowa Wolves on Fri. Feb. 28. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Tubi.

The Magic's next home game will be Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The Magic will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock upon entry. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

On Sat. Feb. 15, Osceola Magic two-way guard Mac McClung made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever win three-consecutive dunk contests. The Gate City product is also the second-ever three-time dunk champion.

Community Corner

The Silver Spurs Rodeo Parade kicked off the festivities to welcome in the 154th Silver Spurs Rodeo at Osceola Heritage Park. Osceola Magic mascot Swish jumped on a float to join in the celebration.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Teacher Appreciation Night on Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls.

