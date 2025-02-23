Nets Complete Regular Season Sweep against Magic

February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (9-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Osceola Magic (10-9), 122-119, on Sunday afternoon during the team's Cross Up Cancer game at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead posted a game-high and career-high 30 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes. Long Island guard Tyson Etienne recorded 28 points, four rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. Nets center Drew Timme tallied a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in addition to one steal and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Long Island and Osceola went back-and-forth in the opening period, as the first quarter featured five lead changes. The Magic snuck by the Nets and closed the quarter ahead by seven, 33-26. The Nets worked hard in the second quarter, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from the 3-point line behind Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead's 16 points. Long Island took the lead and closed the half ahead by 12, 65-53.

Osceola battled back in the third quarter, outscoring Long Island 32-30 in the period. The Nets kept their lead and closed the period ahead by 10, 95-85. The Nets and the Magic traded baskets in the fourth quarter, tying the match twice. The tie was broken by Whitehead's game-winning 3-point shot with four seconds on the clock. Long Island went on to defeat Osceola by three, 122-119.

Osceola guard Ethan Thompson posted 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes. Magic forward Jarrett Culver recorded 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Westchester on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. ET, while Osceola will face Iowa on the road on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.