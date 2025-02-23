Bulls Hit Stride at Home, Earn Win over Go-Go

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, hit their stride at home on Sunday afternoon, earning a 121-104 win over the Capital City Go-Go. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 82% from the field and 75% beyond the arc.

Joining Liddell with 20-plus points, Windy City center David Muoka tallied 21 points, a career-high, and grabbed 15 boards, a game-high, for his sixth double-double of the season. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young also recorded 21 points and eight assists in his second game with the Bulls. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as well. It was Miller's thirteenth consecutive appearance with double-digit points.

Facing the Go-Go after a difficult loss the night before, Windy City took the court with intent. Liddell shined in the first half logging 17 points on perfect 6-6 shooting. The Bulls won on the boards as well, corralling 25 rebounds compared to the Go-Go's 13. Capital City fought back in the second half, with Go-Go guard Taylor Funk and Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson, on assignment with the Go-Go, chipping in for 18 and 16 points respectively. The effort was too late, though, as Windy City's lead was too large to overcome.

Funk led scorers from the Go-Go with 24 points (8-13 FG). Johnson and Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones, also on assignment with Capital City, ended with 16 points apiece.

With the win, the Bulls improve to 7-15 while the Go-Go drop to 14-6.

Windy City heads north for a matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 6pm CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

