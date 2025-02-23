Legends Bounce Back with Commanding Win over Rip City Remix

February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends responded to Friday's loss with a dominant performance, defeating the Rip City Remix 98-87 at Comerica Center, Sunday afternoon.

Texas jumped out early, holding a slight 23-22 edge after the first quarter before ramping up the intensity in the second. A 12-2 run midway through the period, sparked by back-to-back three-pointers from Jarod Lucas and strong inside play from Max Fiedler, pushed the Legends ahead. The home team took a 52-43 lead into halftime and never looked back. In the third quarter, Texas extended the advantage behind Jazian Gortman's aggressive play, outscoring Rip City 27-19 in the frame. Despite a late push from the Remix, the Legends maintained control.

Jazian Gortman led the charge with 30 points, hitting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Max Fiedler recorded a career-high performance with 15 points, 16 rebounds, and 8 assists, dominating both ends of the floor. Tanner Holden added 22 points and 8 rebounds, while Jarod Lucas chipped in 15 points, knocking down five three-pointers.

The Legends forced 21 turnovers, and limited Rip City to just eight free-throw attempts and 23.5% from three-point range. The Remix were led by Craig Randall II with 21 points, while Sidy Cissoko and Henri Drell contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively.

The Legends (7-12) will look to build on this momentum as they hit the road for their next matchup. Texas will face the Sioux Falls Skyforce in back-to-back road games, beginning Tuesday night, February 25th. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and fans can tune in live on ESPN+.

