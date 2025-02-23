San Diego Takes First Game over Iowa, 117-108

DES MOINES, Iowa - The San Diego Clippers never trailed in a 117-108 road victory over the Iowa Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Skylar Mays scored a season-high 30 points for Iowa (4-18), Trevor Keels finished with 21 points and Nojel Eastern had 19 points and 10 rebounds. In his home debut with the Wolves, Amari Bailey had 12 points off the bench. Bailey had been out since Jan. 1 due to an ankle injury suffered in his first game with the team that night. Martez Brown posted a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Los Angeles two-way Jordan Miller scored a game-high 32 points for San Diego (8-11). Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 20 points while Clippers' assignee Cam Christie tallied 19 points.

Eastern and Christie traded threes at the start of the game before San Diego went on a 15-5 run. Iowa had to play catch up the rest of the game falling behind by 14 in the third quarter. At the end of third, the Wolves were able to cut the deficit in half at 90-83 going into the final quarter.

To start the fourth, Mays made a three and Bailey knocked down a jumper and after a turnover by San Diego, Iowa was within two points at 90-88. But Jordan Lathon made his only three-pointer of the game and Braxton Key finished a tough layup as the mini run helped the Clippers retake control in the opening game between the two teams.

The teams will run it back on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Wells Fargo Arena. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs through the second quarter.

