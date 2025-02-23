Charge Defeated at Home

February 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge contest a Birmingham Squadron shot

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (9-13) fell in the second of a back-to-back set with the Birmingham Squadron (7-14), 106-95, in front of 3.675 at Cleveland Public Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland was led by Emoni Bates' double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin came off the bench to score 20 with five rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes. Jaylon Tyson added 13 points, eight boards and five assists in 28 minutes on assignment from the Cavs. Feron Hunt (13 points, seven rebounds) and Luke Travers (12 points, five assists) rounded out the Charge double-digit scorers.

Birmingham's Lester Quinones poured in 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting and 7-of-13 three-pointers with 12 rebounds and four steals in 42 minutes. Quinones himself outscored the Charge in the third quarter, 18-17. Keion Brooks Jr. posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds with two steals in 35 minutes for the Squadron.

The Charge hit the road for a pair of games against the Grand Rapids Gold beginning on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.

