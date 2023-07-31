Season-Best Inning Not Enough for Cats in Series Finale

July 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Sacramento River Cats produced their best inning of the year by scoring 11 times in the top of the fifth, highlighted by the second grand slam in a Sacramento uniform by Jakson Reetz, but late rallies by the Albuquerque Isotopes saw them steal the series finale by a 17-16 final on Sunday.

Logging only two hits through the fourth, the River Cats (45-56) exploded for season highs in runs (11) and hits (eight) in a single inning during their swings in the fifth. It was the first time that Sacramento had scored 10 or more runs in a frame since they set a franchise record (since 2005) with 13 runs in the seventh inning during a 17-7 win over Colorado Springs on May 11, 2017.

Following an inning-opening flyout, Jakson Reetz extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo home run out to center field. A Will Wilson single and Tyler Fitzgerald triple put both in scoring position, scoring immediately on a double to right-center field by Luis Gonzalez.

A mixture of walks and a two-RBI single from Heliot Ramos produced three more runs in the inning with still only one away and left the bags full for Reetz. On a 1-0 pitch Reetz made a bit of Sacramento history, clubbing a grand slam for his second home run of the inning, making him the second River Cat since 2005 to homer twice in the same frame. The other to do so was Matt Watson on June 22, 2005 during a 14-3 win over Las Vegas.

Additionally, it was the second grand slam in as many games for Reetz, who is the first River Cat since at least 2005 to achieve the feat. Each of Reetz's last four hits have been home runs, and he finished 2-for-5 with the pair of dingers and five RBI.

Tasked with following Sacramento's sixth grand slam of the season was Wilson, who got the home run theme and slugged his 13th of the year in the form of a solo shot that once more ties him with Fitzgerald for the team lead. This was the fourth time that Sacramento had hit back-to-back home runs, and the second time in the series against the Isotopes (44-58) after doing so on Thursday.

That frame and an RBI groundout in the sixth was how Sacramento erased an early 4-0 deficit as the Isotopes hit a pair of two-run blasts in the second off River Cats starter Mason Black. Outside of that inning, Black was excellent and did not allow a hit in three frames.

Albuquerque finally responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, which started with a solo home run from Aaron Schunk. Though Sacramento countered with their own dinger from Villar in the away half of the eighth, his eighth of the campaign, the Isotopes pushed across four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Entering the ninth with the score at 13-7, Sacramento scraped together three insurance runs during their swings in the ninth. Wilson's inning-opening double resulted in a run after he moved to third on a bunt single from Fitzgerald and then scored on a balk, while Fitzgerald later scored a run of his own when Villar notched another RBI on a single to center.

After Villar stole second base, his second steal of the season with both coming in this series, he easily scored on an RBI triple by Ramos out to left center. It was the third hit of the night for Ramos, who finished the game 3-for-6, and his three-bagger produced his third RBI of the game.

However, Albuquerque doubled that with a six-spot in the final swings of the contest, doing so on four hits and five walks (one intentional). The last of all those hits was a Jimmy Herron single through the middle, resulting in the fourth walk-off loss by the River Cats this season. It also ensured a series win for the Isotopes, winning four out of six contests.

Despite allowing three Sacramento runs on four hits in the top of the ninth, Fernando Abad (3-1) was the winning pitcher of record for the Isotopes. Tabbed with the loss was Melvin Adon (1-6), who was only charged with one run but allowed all three inherited runners to score.

Every River Cat that recorded a knock had a multi-hit effort, as Sacramento totaled their most extra-base hits in a single game this season with 10. Two of those were doubles that belonged to Gonzalez, who finished 3-for-6 with a pair of RBI. Ending the night with three-hit games along with Gonzalez and Ramos was Wilson, who was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI.

The River Cats will return home to begin their next series on Tuesday as they open a new six-game set against the Reno Aces at Sutter Health Park beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.