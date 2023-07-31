Charlie Blackmon Scheduled for Rehab Assignment with Isotopes

Colorado Rockies outfielder/designated hitter Charlie Blackmon is scheduled for a rehab assignment with the Albuquerque Isotopes this Tuesday and Wednesday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Blackmon has been out since June 11 and is returning from a fractured right hand. Over 56 games with the Rockies in 2023, he is slashing .265/.347/.422 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBI.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday's games are scheduled for 6:35 pm with gates opening one hour prior to first pitch.

Blackmon was drafted by the Rockies in the second round, 72nd overall, in the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Georgia Tech. The 13-year MLB veteran is a four-time National League (NL) All-Star, two-time NL Silver Slugger and the 2017 NL Batting Champion. He has a career .296/.354/485 slash line to go along with 212 homers and 735 RBI.

Tickets are available for both games at abqisotopes.com and at the stadium Box Office, which opens daily at 10:00 am.

