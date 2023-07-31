Charlie Blackmon Scheduled for Rehab Assignment with Isotopes
July 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Colorado Rockies outfielder/designated hitter Charlie Blackmon is scheduled for a rehab assignment with the Albuquerque Isotopes this Tuesday and Wednesday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.
Blackmon has been out since June 11 and is returning from a fractured right hand. Over 56 games with the Rockies in 2023, he is slashing .265/.347/.422 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBI.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday's games are scheduled for 6:35 pm with gates opening one hour prior to first pitch.
Blackmon was drafted by the Rockies in the second round, 72nd overall, in the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Georgia Tech. The 13-year MLB veteran is a four-time National League (NL) All-Star, two-time NL Silver Slugger and the 2017 NL Batting Champion. He has a career .296/.354/485 slash line to go along with 212 homers and 735 RBI.
Tickets are available for both games at abqisotopes.com and at the stadium Box Office, which opens daily at 10:00 am.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2023
- Charlie Blackmon Scheduled for Rehab Assignment with Isotopes - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Matijevic and Singleton Go Deep in Space Cowboys' Finale Against Vegas - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Herron Smacks Walk-off RBI Single in Ninth to Complete Miraculous Comeback, 17-16 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Season-Best Inning Not Enough for Cats in Series Finale - Sacramento River Cats
- Round Rock Swept in 6-5 Loss to El Paso - Round Rock Express
- El Paso Edges Round Rock, 6-5 - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Charlie Blackmon Scheduled for Rehab Assignment with Isotopes
- Herron Smacks Walk-off RBI Single in Ninth to Complete Miraculous Comeback, 17-16
- Green Chile Cheeseburgers Heat up Late, Slide Past River Cats 10-9
- River Cats Rout Isotopes, 15-4
- Isotopes Earn 4-3 Victory in Dramatic Finish