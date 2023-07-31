Herron Smacks Walk-off RBI Single in Ninth to Complete Miraculous Comeback, 17-16

Albuquerque, NM - The series finale between the Isotopes and River Cats was one of the most scintillating contests in club history.

With the Isotopes leading, 4-0, in the fifth frame, Sacramento plated 11 runs in the inning, including a solo homer and grand slam by Jakson Reetz. However, Albuquerque scored 13 runs over the final four frames, six in the ninth inning, to claim a 17-16 victory on Jimmy Herron's walk-off single to center field Sunday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes won the six-game series, 4-2. Over five second-half series, Albuquerque is 4-1.

-The home team won their first series over Sacramento since Aug. 19-21, 2019.

-Albuquerque overcame an eight-run defect, tied for the third-biggest comeback win in franchise history (also: May 29, 2006 vs. Round Rock; Sept. 8, 2012 vs. Omaha; April 2019 at Tacoma; July 29, 2021 vs. Salt Lake). The Isotopes overcame a nine-run deficit on May 23, 2021 vs. Oklahoma City and an 11-run deficit Aug. 7, 2010 vs. Sacramento.

-Tonight was the third come-from-behind victory in the sixth inning or later this series (July 25 and July 29).

-The 33 combined are the second most in Isotopes Park history, one behind the record set on April 30, 2008 vs. Las Vegas

-The Isotopes are 10-13 in one run games and have won six-straight.

-Albuquerque's six runs scored in the ninth inning are the most plated in the ninth frame in a walk-off victory in franchise history. The previous high was four scored on July 29, 2006, vs. Fresno. The club was down, 3-0, and won, 4-3.

-The walk-off victory is the fourth of the season and first since June 30 vs. El Paso. Three of the four walk-offs this year have come via the single. The lone walk-off hit that wasn't came on April 21 vs. Oklahoma City, a solo homer. It's also the club's second walk-off triumph on July 30 (also: 2006, Fresno). Edgar Gonzalez was hit-by-pitch for the win, the only walk-off hit-by-pitch in team history.

-Albuquerque is 10-8 in series finales on the year and 4-5 at home. In the second half, the club is 4-1.

-The 17 runs scored by the Isotopes is tied for the third-most in 2023 (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma) while the 18 hits recorded are the third-most this season.

-Albuquerque blasted four homers on the night, tied for the second-most in 2023 (11 times). It's the first time the club has tallied four homers since May 28 vs. Round Rock. The club also registered nine extra-base hits (four homers, five doubles), tied for the third-most in a game this year (also: July 2 vs. El Paso).

-In the fifth inning, Reetz connected on his second grand slam of the series (also: July 28).

-Reetz also connected on two homers in the fifth. He's the third opposing player to complete the feat (also: Daulton Varsho, Reno, June 18, 2021 and Brett Carroll, New Orleans, Aug. 24, 2010).

-The River Cats plated 11 runs in an inning-the most tallies allowed in an inning in club history. The previous record for an opponent was 10 runs in a frame completed six times (previous record occurrences: April 29, 2008 vs. Las Vegas; April 30, 2008 vs. Las Vegas; May 24, 2011 vs. Colorado Springs; Aug. 8, 2012 at Reno; May 30, 2016 at Iowa; and Sept. 4, 2017). Albuquerque is 2-5 when giving up 10-plus runs in an inning with the only other win coming April 30, 2008, vs. Las Vegas, 18-16.

-The Isotopes allowed double-digit runs for the third time in their last 21 games. The 16 runs allowed are tied for the fourth-most this season (also: May 4 vs. Sugar Land).

-The 17 hits allowed are the tied for the seventh-most in 2023. Albuquerque pitching surrendered double-digits hits in five of six games against Sacramento after allowing double-digits hits seven times over the first 21 games of the second half.

-Albuquerque allowed four homers for the second time this series (also: July 25) and seventh time this year. Prior to Tuesday, the Isotopes hadn't relented four homers in a game since May 27 vs. Round Rock.

-Sacramento tallied 10 extra-base hits, the fifth-most allowed by the Isotopes this year.

-Herron stole one base on the night, the first swiped bag for the Isotopes all series. The club finished July 38-for-45 in stolen base attempts.

-The 35 total bases by the Isotopes tonight is the fourth-most this season. On the pitching side, the 36 total bases relented is tied for the fifth-most allowed in 2023.

-Cole Tucker extended his on-base streak to 22 games with his 19th multi-hit effort of the year and his sixth three-hit game. His on-base streak is the fourth-longest in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch, he is slashing .333/.457/.512 with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, 12 RBI and 22 walks.

-Daniel Montano completed the first four-hit game of his pro career. He tallied two doubles, a homer and single with three RBI. It was his third homer in his last seven games after tallying one over his first 38 contests. It was also his first two-double game since Sept. 8, 2022, with Double-A Hartford. It's also the sixth time in 2023 a player scored four runs (last: Tucker, July 2 vs. El Paso).

-Connor Kaiser went 2-for-3 with three RBI two walks, and a two-run blast. It's his15th multi-hit game of the year and first three RBI game since he tallied four Aug. 14, 2022, with Double-A San Antonio.

-Wynton Bernard extended his hit streak to nine games with his three-run homer in the eighth frame. His streak is the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL. During the stretch, he is slashing .381/.395/.643 with two doubles, three homers, nine RBI and four stolen bases. It's his second three RBI game of the year.

-Brendan Rodgers played in his fifth rehab game with the Isotopes and went 0-for-4. It's his first hitless game of the rehab stint in Albuquerque. Overall, he is hitting .350 (7x20) with two doubles, one homer and one RBI.

-Tyler Kinley made his third rehab appearance with the Isotopes and pitched 1.0 scoreless without allowing a baserunner. He has tallied 3.1 frames over his three games and allowed one run.

-Aaron Schunk went 2-for-5 with a homer, one RBI and a walk. It's his 27th multi-hit of the year and July 23 at Sugar Land. He also smacked his second homer of the month and first since July 3 vs. El Paso, a span of 16 games, his second-longest homer drought of the year (high: 19, June 1 - July 2)

-Herron collected two hits, one RBI, one walk and the stolen base. It's his 25th multi-hit game of the year and first since July 22 at Sugar Land.

-Willie MacIver mashed two hits for his second multi-hit outing of the year with Albuquerque and first since his first game with the Isotopes July 2 vs. El Paso. He also tallied two RBI, his third multi-RBI game and first since July 6 at Oklahoma City.

-Jonathan Morales went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. It's his 20th multi-hit game and his fourth in his last eight contests.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes continue their 12-game homestand Tuesday at 6:35 pm when they welcome Las Vegas in for a six-game series.

