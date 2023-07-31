Chihuahuas Visit Salt Lake

SALT LAKE BEES (10-17) VS. El Paso Chihuahuas (13-14) (San Diego Padres)

It will be a battle of Southern California Triple-A squads at Smith's Ballpark this week as the Bees welcome in El Paso, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

GOING STREAKING: David Fletcher will be looking to set a new Salt Lake record for hitting streak. Fletcher has hit safely in his last 24 games with the Bees, tying Nathan Haynes mark set in 2002. The 24-game hitting streak is the second longest in the PCL this season and Minor League Baseball this season. The streak started back on May 27 with a break from June 24-July 19 when Fletcher was with the Angels. During the streak Fletcher has hit .465 with a .500 on-base streak.

WELCOME BACK: The Bees should see the return of Trey Cabbage to the lineup during the series. Cabbage was optioned by the Angels on Monday to make room for former Bee and Ute C.J. Cron who was acquired in a trade from the Colorado Rockies. Cabbage drove in six and hit his first MLB home run in a brief 12-game first taste of the Big Leagues. Despite not appearing in a Bees uniform since July 9, Cabbage still is tied for second in the PCL with 23 home runs on the season.

THE OTHER GUYS: The Chihuahuas have three top Padres prospects on the roster entering Monday in infielder Eguy Rosario (on MLB rehab), outfielder Tirso Ornelas and left-handed pitcher Jay Groome. El Paso is 45-57 on the season and 13-14 in the second half, coming off a six-game sweep of the Round Rock Express in EP.

SANDLOT 30th: The Bees will welcome members of the cast of the Utah-filmed baseball classic "The Sandlot" on Friday night. The cast will meet with fans during the game to take photos and will do a panel to talk about the movie on the field with Tony Parks prior to the postgame fireworks show following the game.

PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday: Smith's Family Night and 801 Night

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday

Friday: Sandlot 30th Anniversary Night with postgame fireworks

Saturday: Las Abejas de Salt Lake game

