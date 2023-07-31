Rainiers Roll to a 10-2 Win
July 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Tacoma opened the fourth inning with four consecutive home runs, as the Rainiers rolled to a 10-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a solo homer by David Fletcher, who extended his hitting streak to 23 games. That is one game shy of the franchise record set by Nathan Haynes in 2002. Tacoma answered with two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. In the fourth, the first four Rainiers batters all went deep against Salt Lake starting pitcher Jake Kalish (4-8)
Salt Lake managed just four hits in the game with Fletcher contributing two of them with a home run and single. Jack Lopez hit a solo homer in the ninth inning for his fourth home run in the five games of this series. After the Bees took the first game of the series, Tacoma has now won four straight.
