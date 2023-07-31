Round Rock Swept in 6-5 Loss to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (14-13 | 58-43) were defeated by the El Paso Chihuahuas (13-14 | 45-57) by a final score of 6-5 on Sunday night at Southwest University Park. It is the second time this year they have been swept in a six-game series.

Round Rock reliever RHP Cole Winn (4-6, 7.23) walked away with the loss after allowing the first three runs to score in El Paso's five-run seventh inning. The righty threw 3.1 innings and gave up four runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. El Paso reliever RHP Moises Lugo (4-3, 6.37) earned the win after throwing one inning that saw one run on two hits with one strikeout. LHP Jared Koenig got the save after his relief effort in the ninth inning. He recorded all three outs after the E-Train had rallied to put up two runs in the inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock got on the board first with a 1-0 lead after SS Jonathan Ornelas singled, stole a base and scored on a RF Elier Hernandez single.

Round Rock extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning after 2B Justin Foscue singled and scored on another single from Hernandez.

Chihuahuas 2B Eguy Rosario put the home team on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning with his solo shot to left field that made it a 2-1 game.

In the seventh inning, Express 1B Blaine Crim led off with a double and was knocked in when CF J.P. Martinez singled to extend the lead to 3-1.

Express RHP Marc Church inherited the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh and gave up a game-tying two-RBI single from CF Jose Azocar. A bases-clearing home run from RF Ben Gamel put the Chihuahuas up 6-3.

Round Rock tried to mount a comeback in the ninth inning with back-to-back solo home runs from Crim and Martinez, but despite having the game-tying run aboard with nobody out, the Express could not score again.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Elier Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two RBI. He leads the Pacific Coast League with 108 hits. He is 30 hits shy of his career-high (138) which he recorded in 2018 between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha.

With an RBI-single in the seventh inning, Express CF J.P. Martinez tallied his 50th RBI of the season and is the third active player on the E-Train roster to have 50 or more RBI. Martinez sits behind Hernandez (68) and 1B Blaine Crim (51).

After tonight's loss, the Express have been swept in two of their three series losses this season. It is the first six-game series sweep loss for Round Rock since getting swept by Oklahoma City at Dell Diamond on May 9-14.

Next up: Round Rock will face the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark beginning Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 p.m. CT. Both starting pitchers for game one are to be announced.

