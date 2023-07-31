Tacoma Takes Series against Salt Lake

July 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to edge the Salt Lake Bees 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Down 2-0, the Bees took the lead in the top of the eighth, as Chris Okey doubled with one out. With two outs, Jordyn Adams walked and stole second base before David Fletcher sent a soft flare into center field for a two run single to tie the game. It also gave Fletcher a 24 game hitting streak that ties the Salt Lake franchise record. Daniel Murphy followed with a line single to left to bring home Fletcher and give the Bees a 3-2 lead.

WIth one out in the bottom of the eighth, Didi Gregorius singled and Brian O'Keefe drilled a two run homer off of Cam Vieaux (4-4) to give Tacoma the lead. Salt Lake got a lead off single from Zach Humphreys in the ninth, but he was thrown out trying to steal and the final two batters struck out to end the game. Humphreys led the Bees with three hits. Starter Jhonathan Diaz went five innings and allowed just one run on five hits with a season high six strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.