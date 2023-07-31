Mariachis Night Featuring Return of Cinco de Mayo Jerseys, Specialty Red/Green Chile Menu and Fireworks Spotlight Second Week of Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes continue their two-week homestand tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first game of a six-game set against the Las Vegas Aviators, affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

This Friday, August 4

Friday night is for the kids as the first 2,000 fans 15 & younger will receive an Isotopes neon ballpark-themed Youth Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Lovelace Health System.

This Saturday, August 5

The fifth Mariachis game of the season will bring a Christmas in July feeling, chile pepper style, as the Isotopes have created a specialty red/green chile menu featuring new items for fans to devour. Not to be out done by the food, the popular, limited-edition Red/Green Chile Mariachis jerseys that debuted on Cinco de Mayo return to the field and the Pro Shop, as a limited amount will be sold exclusively at RGCU Field once gates open at 5:30 pm. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. A post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Modelo Especial, is also scheduled, weather permitting.

This Sunday, August 6

Can I have your autograph? When gates open at 5:00 pm, two Isotopes players will be signing autographs by the third base entrance until approximately 5:20 pm, presented by All In Autographs.

Day Game Time Promotion

Tomorrow 6:35 pm Charlie Blackmon scheduled MLB rehab assignment

Wednesday 6:35 pm Charlie Blackmon scheduled MLB rehab assignment

Thursday 6:35 pm

Friday 6:35 pm Lovelace Health System's Youth Jersey Giveaway (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

Saturday 6:35 pm Modelo Especial's Mariachis Night/Red-Green chile specialty menu, merchandise

Sunday 6:05 pm All In Autograph's Isotopes autograph session

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game this homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 am Monday-Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

