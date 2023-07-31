5 Home Runs Lead to a 7-6 Win for Tacoma

July 31, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers belted five home runs and then held off a late Salt Lake rally for a 7-6 win over the Bees on Friday night. Tacoma jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings with four home runs off of Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg (7-7). The Bees would chip away with two runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Zach Humphreys and a throwing error. They would pull to within one in the seventh on a three run homer by Jack Lopez. Salt Lake hit three roundtrippers in the first four games of the series and Lopez ripped all three.

The Bees were down 7-5 in the ninth when Livan Soto walked, moved to second on a ground out and scored on a dropped fly ball with two outs. Lopez was the potential tying run at second, but Brett Phillips was called out on strikes to end the game. Lopez led the offense with two hits and three runs batted in, while Kevin Padlo added three hits and scored two runs, as the Rainiers have taken three of the first four games of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.