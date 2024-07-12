Seabrooke Leads Goldeyes to Sweep of Kansas City

July 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-26) completed the three-game sweep as they knocked off the Kansas City Monarchs 6-2 on a hot Thursday evening at Blue Cross Park.

In what has become a common theme for Winnipeg, their victory over the Monarchs (23-29) came on the back of yet another strong pitching performance and runs that came in bunches.

Winnipeg got off to a great start, putting up three runs in the opening frame. Miles Simington got the action started, plating Roby Enríquez on a double to deep centre field to make it 1-0. It was his 20th double of the season, placing him just three behind the league lead.

Just one batter later, All-Star third baseman Dayson Croes had a double of his own that dumped in down the left field line, scoring both Max Murphy and Simington to make it 3-0.

Kansas City responded with two runs of their own in the top half of the third inning when Ross Adolph hit a two-run home run to left field to score Channy Ortiz to cut the Goldeyes' lead to 3-2.

Another couple of doubles extended the Goldeyes lead in the bottom of the fourth. Jake McMurray sent one down into the right field corner to score Croes from first base as he narrowly evaded the tag at the plate. Catcher Kevin García joined in the fun, lashing a two-bagger of his own down the right field line to bring McMurray home to make it 5-2.

Offenses quieted down for the middle innings, but the Goldeyes struck again in the bottom of the seventh when Simington drove in Enríquez with a sacrifice fly to centre field to make it 6-2. It was Simington's second run batted in of the night, giving him 35 on the season.

Another Winnipeg All-Star, Travis Seabrooke (W, 4-1), had a fantastic night on the mound as he threw seven innings while allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out five.

Monarchs' starter Kevin Milam (L, 1-3) didn't make it past the fourth inning, giving up five runs on eight hits as the Goldeyes jumped on him early.

The Goldeyes now head down to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to face the Canaries on Friday evening at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg will send Landen Bourassa (4-3, 2.90) to the mound to face Sioux Falls righty Christian Johnson (1-0, 2.73).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Milkmen come to Blue Cross Park for Throwback Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a vintage pennant, the Goldeyes will wear special retro jerseys, and there will be postgame fireworks!

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

