Railroaders Take Back 1st Place With 12-5 Win Over Cougars

July 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Geneva, IL - After going hitless through three innings, the Railroaders went on a hitting frenzy with 15 hits as Cleburne took sole possession of first place in the American Association East Division with a 12-5 win over Kane County on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Railroaders entered the top of the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead and added plenty of insurance with five runs scored, all of them scored with two outs. The inning included the first RBI for OF Jesus Lujano who signed with Cleburne just hours before the game. Along with the RBI, Lujano went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk.

CF Hill Alexander led the way for Cleburne's offense with a trio of hits, back-to-back nights where Alexander has done that. Hill the Thrill scored two runs and drove in two as well.

RHP Mark Washington earned the win with his two-inning outing in relief for RHP Jalen Miller.

Washington entered with two runners on base and nobody out and came out of it with only one unearned run given up after a throwing error.

The Railroaders have tied up the series at two games apiece with hopes to take the series lead Saturday night in game five at 6:30 p.m.

