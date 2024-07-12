DockHounds' Resilience Shows, Take Series from Dogs

July 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds didn't back down after going down early. As a result, Thursday's 6-4 win secured a series win over the Chicago Dogs in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

In what felt like an important series, the DockHounds rose to the challenge. After getting shutout in game one and exploding offensively in game two, Lake Country did just enough to salvage the finale.

Though the DockHounds again found themself down early, the offense rallied and stole the lead from the Dogs in the fourth. After Lake Country sent 10 batters to the plate, they produced a 5-3 lead - one they wouldn't give back.

"Everyone knows that we can score runs in bunches at any given point," DockHounds reliever Alan Carter said. "We know that as a reliever we can enter knowing that we can hang up three or four. We are always ready to hold a lead."

Sure enough, the DockHounds' bullpen did just that. After Jon Duplantier introduced himself to the Lake Country fan base with three perfect innings, Matt Swilley gave the DockHounds three solid innings himself. JT Moeller pitched a solid seventh inning before Blake Kunz and Alan Carter combined for a perfect eighth and ninth inning.

"We are going to have to have multiple set up men and multiple closers the remainder of the season," Carter said. "Everyone is going to have to play a part in our wins going forward. But, it's definitely nice to have someone that is going to throw up a zero 98% of the time."

For Carter, in his first appearance after being named an American Association All-Star, he was flawless. Pumping high heat and snapping off breaking balls, he was nearly impossible to hit. Carter stepped into his new position as the team's closer with poise and dominance as he struck out the side, earning the "Top Dog" award for his performance.

"You can't get comfortable in the middle of a season, you have to keep staying healthy and keep improving," Carter said. "Being an All-Star is cool but you have to keep the pedal to the metal."

With a much needed series win, Lake Country looks to continue its strong play into the short weekend set against the Sioux City Explorers. The DockHounds will take on the Explorers at 6:35 p.m. on Friday in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.