Goldeyes' Simington Wins "Last Man In" Vote

July 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Miles Simington

WINNIPEG, MB - As it turns out, there will be five members of the Winnipeg Goldeyes representing the West Division at this month's American Association All-Star Game in Kansas City. Outfielder Miles Simington was the overwhelming choice of fans who cast ballots in the league's "Last Man In" vote.

Simington (pronounced SIHM-ing-ton) joins starters Dayson Croes and Rob Emery, and pitchers Joey Matulovich and Travis Seabrooke, who were named to the West Division squad earlier this week.

The 24-year-old is hitting .307 with 20 doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 35 runs batted in. He has the second-best batting average on the Goldeyes, and leads the team in doubles, triples, and stolen bases.

Simington joined the Goldeyes in late June 2023 after beginning his professional career with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. In 47 games with Winnipeg last season, he hit .329 with four home runs, ten doubles, and 21 RBIs.

A native of Kankakee, Illinois, Simington played college baseball at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana) and the University of South Alabama (Mobile, Alabama).

Nick Dalesandro of the Chicago Dogs was chosen as the East Division's final representative for the All-Star festivities at Legends Field July 22 & 23.

The Goldeyes are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where they will open a three-game series with the West Division leading Canaries Friday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg will send Landen Bourassa (4-3, 2.90 ERA) to the mound to face Sioux Falls righty Christian Johnson (1-0, 2.73 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Milkmen come to Blue Cross Park for Throwback Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a vintage pennant, the Goldeyes will wear special retro jerseys, and there will be postgame fireworks!

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

