Monarchs Put up Two Touchdowns in Lincoln

July 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Kansas City Monarchs' bats bounced back on Friday night.

Kansas City turned a back-and-forth game into a blowout. The Monarchs tallied 11 unanswered runs in the middle innings to beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 14-3 at Haymarket Park.

The Monarchs registered 17 hits in the win, tied for the most all season long. Every position player recorded a hit for Kansas City.

KC started fast and furious. Travis Swaggerty drilled a triple down the right-field line to kickstart Kansas City (24-29), coming in to score two pitches later. Ross Adolph dribbled in his 31st RBI of the year via a Lincoln error to put the Monarchs 1-0 up in the first inning.

A Monarchs debutant impressed one inning later for the Monarchs. Chavez Young cranked a double down the right-field line on the first pitch he got, scoring a go-ahead runner with a single by Ortiz.

Young finished 2-for-4 in his debut after being acquired from Triple-A Nashville, bringing in his RBI in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Monarchs pulled away in the middle innings. KC recorded seven runs on seven hits in those two innings, helped out by three Saltdog (20-37) errors.

Trent Giambrone singled in each of those innings, going 3-for-4 with two RBI in the win.

Kansas City, Missouri native Hunter McMahon (1-1) earned his first win of the season with five innings of three-run ball.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs continue their three-game set from Haymarket Park tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. RHP Julian Garcia starts for Kansas City, LHP Abdallah Aris will open for Lincoln.

