Cleburne Even Series on Friday

July 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Although the Cougars scored first, the Cleburne Railroaders offense proved to be too much to handle on Friday night, as Cleburne earned a 12-5 win over Kane County at Northwestern Medicine Field. Through four games, the series between the Cougars and Railroaders is even at two games apiece.

Cleburne put up multiple runs in four separate innings and recorded 15 hits as a team. While it was a one-run ballgame through five innings, Cleburne scored eight straight runs to put the game out of reach.

The Cougars struck first in the bottom of the second against Cleburne starter Jalen Miller. Claudio Finol singled to lead off the inning before Trendon Craig and Harrison Smith worked walks to load the bases. Then, Galli Cribbs Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 1-0.

On the mound for the Cougars, Westin Muir (5-6) cruised through the first three innings. However, Cleburne got to him in the top of the fourth. Shed Long led off the frame with a walk before Hill Alexander singled to move Long to second. Two batters later, Carter Aldrete singled to score Long and tie the game at one. One batter later, Cleburne added another on an RBI single by Thomas Dillard to go up 2-1.

The Cougars responded quickly in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Allen knocked an RBI single that scored Cribbs Jr. to tie the game back up at two.

However, Cleburne's offense continued to make noise in the top of the fifth as Alexander knocked a two-run double that made it 4-2. The Cougars put up one more run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Cleburne error, but that would be it for the Cougars offensively.

The Railroaders went on to put up one run in the sixth and added two more in the eighth to go up 7-3 heading into the ninth inning. In the ninth, the Railroaders put the game well out of reach with a five-run inning that made it 12-3. The Cougars did score two more in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Cornelius Randolph RBI double and wild pitch, but Cleburne had more than enough insurance.

Mark Washington (3-0) earned the win for Cleburne with two innings of relief.

The Cougars continue the six-game series with Cleburne on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Jonathon Tripp (4-0, 3.18 ERA) is set to go for Cleburne, while the Cougars starter is to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

