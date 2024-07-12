Sioux Falls Drops Series Opener Against Winnipeg

July 12, 2024

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release









Sioux Falls Canaries in action

Sioux Falls Canaries

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries plated four runs but fell in the season and series opener against the Goldeyes. Winnipeg struck first with a pair of two-run singles; one from Ramon Bramasco in the second inning and one from Nick Anderson in the third inning.

The Birds stormed back with a solo home run by Wyatt Ulrich in the bottom of the third inning and a three-run fourth inning. The Goldeyes fought back with four runs in the fifth inning, later tacking on another in the seventh inning.

Winnipeg's Landen Bourassa got the win throwing six innings, striking out three and allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks. Sioux Falls' Christian Johnson takes the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and five walks. He struck out three in five innings of work.

The Birds look to even the series at home Saturday on Beer Fest Night at the Birdcage, first pitch is at 5:35pm.

