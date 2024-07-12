Adolph Stays Hot in Monarchs Defeat

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Ross Adolph hit his 10th home run of the season and Gabriel Ponce shined in relief, but the Kansas City Monarchs dropped a series finale to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Thursday from Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg (29-26) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Adolph blasted a two-run homer to left field to cut Winnipeg's lead to 3-2.

That was as close as Kansas City (23-29) came to surmounting the deficit.

Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke impressed over seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five.

Monarchs starter Kevin Milam took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in four innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.

Ponce bridged the gap well, allowing one unearned run and just one hit in three innings of work while walking one and striking out three.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs head to Lincoln to take on the Saltdogs for a three-game weekend series. First pitch of Friday's game is at 7:05 p.m. Fans can watch every Monarchs game at AABaseball.TV.

