Sea Dogs Sweep Rumble Ponies

The Portland Sea Dogs completed the three-game sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 13-3 victory at Hadlock Field on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,368. The Rumble Ponies scored their first run in the top of the first inning. Wyatt Young hit a lead-off single to left field then scored on an RBI double by J.T. Schwartz and Binghamton led, 1-0. The Sea Dogs quickly answered in the bottom of the same inning after Nick Yorke reached on a double to centerfield then scored on an RBI single by Ceddanne Rafaela tying the game, 1-1. Portland took the lead for the first time in the third inning. Alex Binelas lined a two-run double off the Maine Monster in left field scoring Yorke and Tyler McDonough and the Sea Dogs led, 3-1. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Stephen Scott hit a double into the right field corner then scored on an RBI double to left field by Tyler Dearden, extending Portland's lead, 4-1. Matt Rudick blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Rumble Ponies continued to trail, 4-3. The Sea Dogs added nine more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Corey Rosier, Matthew Lugo, Christian Koss and Tyler Dearden each recorded multi-RBI hits while Binelas, Scott and Koss drew walks to get on base.

HOW MANY RUNS IN THE SIXTH INNING? The Portland Sea Dogs scored a season-high nine runs in the sixth inning on Saturday afternoon. It was the most runs scored in a single inning by Portland since July 7, 2022 when they plated 11 runs in the first inning at Mirabito Stadium against the Rumble Ponies.

EXTRA BASE HITS GALORE Sea Dogs hitters combined for nine doubles in Saturday's victory over Binghamton. Christian Koss, Alex Binelas, Stephen Scott, Tyler Dearden, Corey Rosier (2), Matthew Lugo and Nick Yorke all recorded extra base hits for Portland.

TWO UNBEATENSThe Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats are two of three unbeaten teams in the Eastern League. The Richmond Flying Squirrels (Southwest Division) are the only other perfect team. Binghamton, Reading and Altoona are all winless so far in 2023.

BULLPEN IS LOCKED IN Portland's bullpen has only allowed four earned runs through the first three games of the season. Three of those runs were allowed by Brendan Cellucci and the other one was given up by Ryan Miller. The seven other relievers that entered the games for Portland held Binghamton scoreless. In the 12.0 combined relief innings, Sea Dog relievers struck out 16 while issuing nine walks.

WHERE DO WE STANDThe Sea Dogs are currently tied for the top spot in the Northeast Division with the other undefeated team, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Somerset Patriots are 1.0 game behind both teams while the Hartford Yard Goats are 2.0 games behind. Both the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Reading Fightin Phils are unbeaten in the Northeast Division.

EARLY SEASON SUCCESS The Sea Dogs outscored the Rumble Ponies 22-8 over the three-game series in Portland. They also out hit them, 26 to 15 with 13 of those hits for Portland coming on Saturday afternoon.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 11, 2017 - Portland made it five straight wins to start the season, completing a 3-2 win over Binghamton on a walk-off RBI single from Aneury Tavarez. Mike Olt hit his first homer in the Red Sox system.

PITCHING PREVIEW - RHP Wyatt Olds makes his first start of the season for the Sea Dogs. He made his Double-A debut on September 17, 2022 against the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey and tossed 4.2 innings allowing two earned runs on two hits while walking five and striking out three. Olds made 26 appearances (25 starts) for High-A Greenville and 1 start for Portland, his debut at each level in 2022.

