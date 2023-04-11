Portland Remains Undefeated with 9-7 Win

April 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-0) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-1), 9-7 in a Tuesday night thriller at Delta Dental Stadium. With the victory, the Sea Dogs are now in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Portland capitalized early in the game after New Hampshire's starter, Adam Kloffenstein, walked the bases full in the top of the first. Stephen Scott grounded out to the first base side to allow Nick Yorke to score on a fielder's choice, putting the Sea Dogs up 1-0.

However, the Fisher Cats were quick to counter as Zach Britton scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the same inning to even the score, 1-1.

The scoring continued for the Fisher Cats in the bottom of the second after Zach Cook scored on a sacrifice fly to center field, putting New Hampshire on top, 2-0. LHP Rio Gomez came in to relieve Portland's starter, Wyatt Olds, striking out the first batter he faced to escape a bases-loaded jam and end the inning.

Portland fired back in the top of the third after Matthew Lugo singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela to put the Sea Dogs on top, 3-2.

Gomez kept the Fisher Cats at bay with six consecutive strikeouts in relief to propel the Sea Dogs into the fifth inning.

Niko Kavadas singled to drive in Rafaela in the top of the fifth, extending Portland's lead, 4-2. Matthew Lugo scored Kavadas and Scott with a two-RBI double before Alex Binelas brought home Lugo with a double of his own, extending Portland's lead, 7-2.

Luis De Los Santos doubled to score Orvelis Martinez in the bottom of the inning for New Hampshire, but the Fisher Cats continued to trail, 7-3.

In the top of the sixth, Rafaela walked, stole a base, and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch to extend Portland's lead, 8-3.

The Fisher Cats came alive in the seventh, scoring two more runs. Damiano Palmegiani reached when he was hit by pitch then he was driven home on a fielding error by Rafaela in center field which also allowed Orelvis Martinez to reach first base. Martinez would come across on an RBI single from De Los Santos and New Hampshire continued to trail, 8-5.

Portland plated another run in the top of the eighth inning off an RBI triple from Scott that scored Nick Yorke and continued the Sea Dog's lead, 9-5.

Steward Berroa blasted a solo home run to right field to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, pulling New Hampshire within three, 9-6.

Leo Jimenez doubled to score Berroa in the bottom of the ninth to score one more for the Fisher Cats but Portland held on, securing the 9-7 victory.

Portland reliever LHP Rio Gomez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after tossing 2.1 perfect innings with six consecutive strikeouts. New Hampshire's starter, Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 9.00 ERA) was saddled with the loss after pitching 4.0 innings, allowing six runs on five hits while walking and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium tomorrow for game two of a six-game set against the Fisher Cats. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm. RHP Sterling Sharp will get the ball for Portland, while New Hampshire will send Sem Robberse to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.