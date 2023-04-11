Squirrels Set Strikeout Record, Improve to 4-0 for First Time in Team History

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Backed by a 10-strikeout performance by Kai-Wei Teng and a five-run fourth inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 5-1, Tuesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (4-0) have won four straight games to open a season for the first time in franchise history. The Richmond pitching staff combined to strike out 21, tying the overall single-game franchise record and setting a new team record for a nine-inning game.

Teng struck out nine of the first 11 hitters he faced and allowed three total baserunners over four innings. The best scoring opportunity against him for Harrisburg (1-3) came in the third when Trey Harris hit a leadoff triple, but Teng responded with three consecutive punchouts.

Erik Miller (Win, 1-0) pitched a scoreless bottom of the fifth with one walk and three strikeouts. Michael Stryffeler followed with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Chris Wright compiled three strikeouts over 1.2 innings. Evan Gates worked the final 1.1 innings to close the game, allowing one run with three strikeouts.

Tyler Fitzgerald led off the fifth inning with a triple and Carter Aldrete belted his first home run of the season to give Richmond a 2-0 advantage. After a double and a fielding error put two runners on, Ismael Munguia lined an RBI single against Harrisburg starter Alex Troop (Loss, 0-1) to give the Flying Squirrels a three-run lead.

Luis Matos propelled Richmond to a 5-0 lead with a two-run double later in the fifth. Matos has collected five hits through his first four games at Double-A, including two extra-base knocks.

Harrisburg broke the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when Will Frizzell drove in a run off a groundout to cut the deficit to 5-1. Gates fought back with two consecutive strikeouts to end the game.

Teng became the second pitcher with at least four games of at least 10 strikeouts in his Richmond career, joining Eric Surkamp, who had eight in his time with the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond's 21 strikeouts matched the overall team record set in an 11-inning contest against Somerset on July 30, 2022.

The Flying Squirrels face the Senators Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from FNB Field. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-0, 0.00) will make his first start of the season for Richmond opposed by Senators right-hander Michael Cuevas (AA Debut).

The Flying Squirrels return April 18 to start a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

