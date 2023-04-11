Bottom Of The Order Gives Akron Boost Over Bowie 7-4

The Akron RubberDucks collect 12 hits including five from the bottom of the order to power past the Bowie Baysox 7-4 on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point After Bowie pulled within a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Heston Kjerstad homer, Akron pulled away in the ninth. Julian Escobedo doubled to open the inning before advancing to third on a passed ball. With the infield drawn in, Mike Amditis lined a single up the middle to score Escobedo and make it 6-4 Akron. Later in the inning, Bryan Lavastida lined a single to left to score Petey Halpin and make it 7-4 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence Tanner Burns took the ball for Akron looked sharp overall in his first start of the season, allowing three runs on five hits while punching out seven over 4.1 innings. Brett Daniels followed with a perfect inning and two thirds striking out two. Mason Hickman allowed a run over an inning and two thirds. Cade Smith tossed a scoreless inning and a third with three strikeouts to pick up the four-out save.

Duck Tales Despite falling behind in the second inning, the RubberDucks' offense wasted no time answering back. Amditis launched a two-run home run in the top of the third to tie the game 2-2. Akron retied the game in the fifth inning when Halpin came around to score on a throwing error by Coby Mayo to make it 3-3. Angel Martinez launched a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to break the tie and make it 5-3 RubberDucks.

Notebook Akron's eight and nine place hitters, Escobedo and Amditis, combined for five hits, four runs scored, three RBI and a home run...RubberDucks pitchers struck out 14 Baysox batters and have combined for at least 10 punch outs in each game this season...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 3,504.

On the Pond The RubberDucks will continue the series with the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. Righty Jack Leftwich (2022: 8-2, 2.72 ERA) will start for Akron against Bowie righty Chayce McDermott (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

