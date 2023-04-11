Curve Capitalize off Long Ball to Drown SeaWolves

April 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







ERIE, Pa. - Domingo Leyba, Matt Fraizer, and Jacob Gonzalez each connected with their first long ball of the season as Altoona's offense fueled the way to the first win of the season for the Curve, 9-1, over Erie on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

After scoring just six runs across its first three games of the season, the Curve displayed its offensive ability in a nine-run, eight-hit performance on the road. Altoona scored its runs in bursts, bringing four runs across in each the second and fifth innings.

The Curve opened the second inning with a Matt Gorski double to left field off Erie starter Sawyer Gipson-Long. Gorski would leave the game with an apparent leg injury following the play, replaced at second by Gonzalez. Following a pair of outs, a passed ball allowed Gonzalez to advance to third before Connor Scott singled to score the first run of the contest.

Leyba followed in the next at-bat with a towering two-run home run to right field, his first in the Pirates organization. Fraizer would launch his first home run of the season in the next at-bat, going back-to-back with Leyba to make it a 4-0 game. It was the first back-to-back home runs hit for the Curve since July 15 of last season, when Blake Sabol and Aaron Shackelford did so against Richmond.

Altoona got to the Erie bullpen in the fifth. Facing lefty Adam Wolf, Leyba singled to open the frame and Fraizer reached on a fielder's choice. Josh Palacios would then be hit by a pitch before Henry Davis loaded the bases with his fifth walk of the season. Liover Peguero would score Fraizer on a groundout before Gonzalez smashed a three-run home run to clear the bases. It was his first home run at Double-A and gave the Curve an 8-1 lead.

Altoona starter Aaron Shortridge put together a strong showing in his second appearance of the 2023 season, after tossing 0.2 inning in relief on Opening Day. The 25-year-old allowed one run on a solo home run to Jake Holton over his 5.0 innings of work to earn the win. He struck out six batters and allowed just three hits.

Altoona's bullpen shutout the SeaWolves from there. Cameron Junker, Oliver Garcia, Braeden Ogle, and Juan Minaya each worked a scoreless frame to close out the final four innings of the contest. Junker and Minaya each had three strikeouts in their lone inning of work, while Garcia and Ogle had one each.

Fraizer went 3-for-4 in the contest, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He doubled in the ninth inning off Yaya Chentouf and later scored on a wild pitch to cap off the scoring at 9-1. Leyba had a two-hit performance in the win.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. with RHP Kyle Nicolas on the mound for Altoona against RHP Wilmer Flores for Erie.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.