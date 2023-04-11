Ninth Inning Home Run Ambush Seals Series Opening Win for Somerset

Somerset Patriots' Carlos Narvaez at bat

Binghamton, New York - The Somerset Patriots (3-1) opened up a six-game series on the road against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-4), winning on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium by a final score of 7-6.

The win was powered by Somerset's first three-home run game of the season, including the game's go-ahead and decisive home runs on back-to-back pitches in the ninth inning by Carlos Narvaez and Delvin Perez.

Narvaez's three-run blast with one out in the top of the ninth inning gave Somerset a 6-5 lead one half-inning after it fell behind 5-2 in a previously tied 2-2 game. The homer signaled Narvaez's first Double-A hit, home run, RBI and run scored.

On the next pitch, Perez hit what was the game's decisive home run, marking his first long ball as a member of the Yankees organization, in his second game with the Patriots.

Tyler Hardman opened the Patriots' scoring in the 4th inning, smacking his team-leading second home run of the season-a two run shot that tied the game's score at 2-2 one half-inning after the Rumble Ponies took the game's initial 2-0 lead.inning.

