Erie SeaWolves Drop Home Opener to Altoona

The Erie SeaWolves dropped the home opener to the Altoona Curve, 9-1.

Altoona rode the long ball to their first win of 2023. The Curve blasted three home runs, including consecutive home runs by Domingo Leyba and Matt Fraizer in a four-run second inning against Erie starter Sawyer Gipson-Long. Jacob Gonzalez had the back-breaking blow, a three-run home run off Howlers reliever Adam Wolf in the fifth.

Gipson-Long (1-1) threw four innings in his first start of the season. He allowed four runs on four hits, including the two home runs. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. Aaron Shortridge (1-0) won for Altoona. He tossed five innings, giving up one run on three hits. He struck out six without a walk.

Jake Holton notched Erie's first home run of the season with an opposite-field blast in the second inning. Colt Keith logged his first multi-hit game in Double-A, both singles.

Jake Higginbotham threw two scoreless frames, striking out the side in the seventh inning, while allowing a walk and a hit.

Yaya Chentouf allowed a run in the ninth inning on a wild pitch.

On Wednesday, Erie and Altoona turn around for a 12:35 p.m. start at UPMC Park.

