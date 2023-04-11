Senators Win 5-1

April 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning en route to a 5-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators. Harrisburg scored their run in the last of the ninth inning.

Turning Point Trey Harrisburg tripled leading off the third inning, but the Senators failed to score. Richmond then scored five runs in the fourth inning.

On Capitol Hill Alex Troop went 3.1 innings and allowed five runs on four hits. Richard Guasch, Gerardo Carrillo, Evan Lee, and Carlos Romero combined to pitch the final 5.2 innings. They allowed just one hit to the Flying Squirrels.

With the Gavel Harrisburg managed just three hits with two of the three being extra base hits. Trey Harris tripled, and Omar Meregildo doubled.

Filibusters Harrisburg set a franchise record in striking out 21 times. Richmond scored all their runs and had all their hits in the fourth inning...Game Time: 2:44...Attendance: 4,474.

On the Docket The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.