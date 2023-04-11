Rumble Ponies Fall to Patriots Late in Home Opener

April 11, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-4) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 7-6, in Tuesday night's home opener in front of 4,483 fans at Mirabito Stadium. The Patriots scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning, highlighted by a go-ahead three-run blast from Carlos Narvaez.

After a three-run eighth inning, the Ponies went into the final frame up 5-2. Somerset (3-1) had five-straight batters reach base with one out. After Narvaez's home run -- on the very next pitch -- Delvin Perez belted a solo home run, which gave Somerset a 7-5 lead.

The Rumble Ponies threatened in the bottom of the ninth but came up short. Brandon McIlwain hit his first home run of the season to straightaway center field, which came right after JT Schwartz flied out to Jasson Dominguez at the wall in center.

Schwartz started the scoring for Binghamton in the third inning, with a two-run double to right center, putting the Rumble Ponies up 2-0.

Rumble Ponies' starter Mike Vasil shined in his Double-A debut. The 23-year-old struck out eight batters over four innings of work and allowed two runs and two hits. Dylan Hall tossed three scoreless frames in relief of Vasil and struck out two batters.

The Rumble Ponies will play next on Wednesday night in the second game of the series against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch is at 6:05 PM with pregame coverage getting underway at 5:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes:Schwartz has two doubles and three runs batted in over the past two games...Mateo Gil tallied his first hit for the Rumble Ponies with an RBI double in the eighth inning and scored two runs.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.