Sea Dogs Game Notes June 6th vs. Richmond

June 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (5-4, 4.47)

Richmond: LHP Garrett Williams (1-6, 5.18)

NEWS AND NOTES

SERIES STRETCHES TO RUBBER GAME: The Portland Sea Dogs and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants affiliate) play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday morning at Hadlock Field...With a win today, the 'Dogs will clinch their second straight series...Portland is 4-2 against the Western Division, and seek their first series win against Richmond since August 8-10 (3-game sweep at the Diamond)...RHP Tanner Houck makes his 11th start of the season.

FLYING SQUIRRELS GET EVEN: Richmond scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Sea Dogs, 6-0, Wednesday night...Zach Houchins went 1-for-3, 4 RBI, clubbing a three-run homer in the first inning...Jacob Heyward and Jalen Miller each had two hits and an RBI...Alfred Guiterrez (3-2) worked five innings to earn the win...Denyi Reyes fired five scoreless after yielding four runs in the first inning.

