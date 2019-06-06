Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup

Harrisburg Senators (36-22) vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-22)

LH Ben Braymer (3-4, 2.63) vs. RH Tommy Wilson (0-1, 7.27)

Game 59 - Thursday, June 6 @ 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Senators starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, 2B

Adrian Sanchez, 3B

Austin Davidson, 1B

Chuck Taylor, RF

Jose Marmolejos, LF

Spencer Kieboom, C

Luis Sardinas, SS

Hunter Jones, CF

Ben Braymer, P

LAST GAME

On Wednesday night at FNB Field, the Senators (36-22) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-22) went toe-to-toe with the Ponies coming out on top 7-5. Both teams plated three runs in the first inning, and both scored two in the second. At the end of two frames, the teams combined for 10 runs on 13 hits. Both teams then slowed considerably with Binghamton scoring in the sixth on a two-out, two-run home run which was the difference in the game. Harrisburg hit into three double plays in the final six frames which killed any rally attempt.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the final game their three-game series tonight at FNB Field. Binghamton has won four of the five games played between the teams. The Sens visit Binghamton 8/6-8/8.

The Senators are looking to avoid losing just their third home series with a win tonight.

LH Ben Braymer is on the hill for the Senators tonight. He went seven innings in his last outing at Trenton on 5/31. He has 7 quality starts for the Sens but Harrisburg is only averaging 3.5 runs per game offensively in his starts.

BINGHAMTON

They're 31-22 and in third place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton by 1.5 games.

Binghamton is 5-5 in their past 10 games and a sizzling 22-9 on the road which is the best road record in the EL.

Binghamton has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by the #1 prospect in the Mets system, Andres Gimenez. Gimenez is also the #52 overall prospect in baseball.

Tommy Wilson takes the mound for Binghamton tonight. The right hander was promoted to Binghamton from St. Lucie May 24. He was 4-2 2.01 with St. Lucie in 8 starts. He's 0-1 7.27 in 2 starts with Binghamton. The 23-year-old was selected in the 19th round of the 2018 draft out of CSU Fullerton.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 40 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons

The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 8 on the active roster. There are 18 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 20 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg is in a stretch of playing 15 consecutive NL games. During the same 15 game stretch, they're only playing 6 of the 15 at home. They're 1-1 in the stretch.

The Sens finished May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. In April they were 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA. In June they're 2-2, .284 3HR 19RS and a 4.11 ERA.

The Senators have 12 games left in the first half and their lead is 5.5 games over Akron and 8.0 games over Erie and Altoona. The 5.5 game lead is the smallest lead over 2nd place since the Sens lost to Binghamton 5/9.

