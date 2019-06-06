Houck Fans Career-High 11 Batters in 4-3, 11-Inning Loss to Richmond

Portland, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-36) used an 11th inning sacrifice fly by Jalen Miller to beat the Portland Sea Dogs (20-36), 4-3 on Thursday morning at Hadlock Field. Richmond took the three-game series by taking the final two games.

Lefty Sam Moll (1-1) worked the final 1.2 innings on three strikeouts, fanning Joey Curletta to end the game and earn his first win of the season. Righty Matthew Gorst (0-3) has all three losses in extra innings, giving up two unearned runs over two innings.

Portland had 20 baserunners (13 walks, five hits, and two hit batters) but stranded 15 and went 0-for-15 with runners-in-scoring position.

Sea Dogs' Right-hander Tanner Houck established a career-high with 11 strikeouts and tied a career-high with seven innings pitched. Richmond scored twice off the righty, plating home the game's first run on Johneshwy Fargas' RBI single in the third. In the fourth, Gio Brusa doubled and scored on a single from Zach Houchins.

Houck fanned the side in the third inning, which wrapped up five consecutive strikeouts. The 11 strikeout performance was the third for the Sea Dogs this season.

Richmond lefty Garrett Williams (ND) worked around four hits and four walks, working six scoreless frames.

Portland finally cracked the ice in the eighth inning, scoring twice off Kieran Lovegrove. The 'Dogs loaded the bases on a single and two walks, forcing Lovegrove out of the game. Pinch-hitter Luke Tendler drew a bases-loaded walk, and Deiner Lopez supplied a run-scoring ground out.

In the 10th inning, both teams exchanged runs. Will Maddox gave Richmond a 3-2 lead with a run-scoring single off Gorst. Portland used two wild pitches from Melvin Adon.

The Sea Dogs staff did not walk a batter over 11 innings, as Jake Cosart relieved Houck in the eighth and worked two scoreless. Brett Netzer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Ricardo Cubillan, Bobby Dalbec, Jarren Duran, Dylan Hardy, and Luke Tendler each drew two walks.

