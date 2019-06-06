Baysox Clinch Series with 7-5 Win

June 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Manchester, NH - Anderson Feliz's ninth-inning RBI single carried the Baysox to a 7-5 series-clinching win over New Hampshire Thursday. Four different players had mulit-hit games in the win.

Bowie got off to a hot start, with the first six batters reaching base in the top of the first inning. Mason McCoy led off the frame with a double, and after a single from Ryan McKenna, McCoy came in to score on an Austin Hays two-bagger. Yusniel Diaz then walked, and Anderson Feliz hit the Baysox third double of the inning, scoring Hays. Carlos Perez drove in Diaz with a sacrifice fly later in the frame to give Bowie a 3-0 advantage.

The Baysox added to the lead in the third. After Feliz and Rylan Bannon singled to start the inning, Perez picked up another RBI, again on a sacrifice fly, to extend the advantage to 4-0.

New Hampshire got a run back on a solo home run in the fourth inning, but Bowie answered quickly in the next turn at the plate. Diaz singled to start the inning and was doubled home two batters later by Bannon, making it 5-1.

In the seventh, New Hampshire came back with four runs and tied the game at 5-5. After an error to start the inning, the Fisher Cats put two men on with two outs for Christian Williams, who hit an RBI single to make it 5-2. On the very next pitch, Chad Spanberger hit a three-run home run to tie the score.

All four runs in the inning came against Baysox starter Marcos Molina, but they were all unearned due to the error that began the frame. In all, Molina struck out a season-high eight batters in a 6.2 inning effort in which he yielded just one earned run. Pedro Araujo came in to record the last out of the frame.

After Araujo tossed a scoreless eighth, the Baysox grabbed the lead back in the top of the ninth. McKenna and Hays started the inning with singles, and after a fielder's choice, Feliz picked up his third hit of the contest, an RBI single to bring in McKenna and put Bowie ahead 6-5. The Baysox tacked on another run when Diaz scored on a throwing error.

After Araujo got the first out of the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Erwin came in and nailed down the win. Araujo picked his first win of the season, and Erwin earned his seventh save.

The Baysox will travel to Portland to open a three-game series tomorrow. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two clubs. Hunter Harvey will be making the start for Bowie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The Baysox return home Tuesday, June 11th for a week-long homestand. Father's Day Weekend will feature Fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.