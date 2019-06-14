Sea Dogs Game Notes June 14th at Akron RubberDucks

June 14, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (0-1, 5.52)

Akron: RHP Evan Mitchell (0-1, 6.00)

NEWS AND NOTES

PART TWO OF THE TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their nine-game trip, taking on the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) in the opener of a three-game set...The 'Dogs dropped two of three in Altoona to start the trip, and have lost three straight rubber matchups...Akron began their homestand with a three-game sweep of the Hartford Yard Goats...Right-hander Konner Wade makes his first road appearance with Portland.

SCORED FIRST BUT CURVE HANG ON: Brett Netzer and Tate Matheny gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with two-out RBI hits, but the Curve scored four in the fifth and beat Portland, 5-2 on Thursday night...RHP James Marvel (6-5) earned the win for Altoona by pitching seven innings on just three hits and two runs...LHP Matthew Kent (1-2) took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) over 4.2 innings pitched...Matt Eckelman pitched a perfect ninth for the save.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.