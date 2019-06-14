Sea Dogs Game Notes June 14th at Akron RubberDucks
June 14, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: RHP Konner Wade (0-1, 5.52)
Akron: RHP Evan Mitchell (0-1, 6.00)
NEWS AND NOTES
PART TWO OF THE TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their nine-game trip, taking on the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) in the opener of a three-game set...The 'Dogs dropped two of three in Altoona to start the trip, and have lost three straight rubber matchups...Akron began their homestand with a three-game sweep of the Hartford Yard Goats...Right-hander Konner Wade makes his first road appearance with Portland.
SCORED FIRST BUT CURVE HANG ON: Brett Netzer and Tate Matheny gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with two-out RBI hits, but the Curve scored four in the fifth and beat Portland, 5-2 on Thursday night...RHP James Marvel (6-5) earned the win for Altoona by pitching seven innings on just three hits and two runs...LHP Matthew Kent (1-2) took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) over 4.2 innings pitched...Matt Eckelman pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
