Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Rumble Ponies (33-27) vs. Altoona Curve (34-31) - 7:05 PM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(33-27), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

ALTOONA CURVE

(32-31) 3rd Western Division

(Pittsburgh Pirates)

Friday June 14, 2019 - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 2.50 ERA) vs. RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-1, 3.27 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue their homestand opening up a three-game series against the Altoona Curve. The Ponies have faced tough competition of late (@ Harrisburg, @ Hartford, vs. Trenton) dropping two of three in all three series (3-6).

TIGHT EASTERN DIVISION RACE: The Rumble Ponies remain in fourth place in the Eastern Division. The Thunder are now in first place with a one game lead over Reading and a game and a half lead on Hartford. Binghamton is 2.5 GB. The first half of the regular season ends on Tuesday, June 18th.

NOT THROWN FOR A CURVE: This is the second series of the year between the Curve and Rumble Ponies. The first at NYSEG Stadium (5/14-5/15) saw the Ponies sweep a doubleheader and drop the series finale on a Wednesday morning.

HAROL'S CONSISTENCY: Has pitched five innings or more in 24 consecutive starts, a stretch starting on June 2, 2018 with St. Lucie...last failed to pitch at least five innings on May 26, 2018 (4.0 IP) with St. Lucie

HOME-RUN HAPPY: Gonzalez is second in the Eastern League in most home runs allowed with 12. In Gonzalez prior start on Wednesday 5/15 against Altoona, the righty allowed 4 runs over 6 innings giving up three homers.

WALK AROUND THE PARK: Ponies third basemen Will Toffey is tied for the EL lead in walks (37) with Portland's Bobby Dalbec and Trenton's Chris Gittens. The Ponies offense is also first in the league in average (.250)

LEE FAR FROM AVERAGE: Braxton Lee is second in the Eastern League for the best batting average by a tenth of a point (.308). In 12 games since returning from Triple-A Syracuse, Lee is hitting .306 with 5 RBI.

CRISP DEFENSIVELY: Altoona comes into tonight's game with the fewest errors (35) in the Eastern League. The Curve have won 8 of their last 10.

BINGHAMTON STUD MUFFINS ON ESPN: Tonight the Binghamton Rumble Ponies become the Binghamton Stud Muffins on "What If" night at NYSEG Stadium. This past Saturday the Rumble Ponies were recognized in ESPN's "Minor League Promotion of the Week" for the "What if Night - Binghamton Stud Muffins" festivities planned for this evening. The "Stud Muffins" were the runner up name in the 2016 "Name the team" vote resulting in the Binghamton Mets being rebranded as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies!

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their series Saturday evening against the Altoona Curve at 6:35PM, The homestand concluded Sunday with a Fathers Day afternoon matinee at 2:05PM.

