Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup

Harrisburg Senators (39-25) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (36-27)

RH Steven Fuentes (3-0, 1.29) vs. LH JoJo Romero (0-3, 7.84)

Game 66 - Friday, June 14 @ 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Below is the Senators starting lineup:

Hunter Jones, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette Jr. 3B

Chuck Taylor, LF

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Steven Fuentes, SP

LAST GAME

The Senators rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 in 10 innings Thursday night. Harrisburg scored their first two runs on a bases loaded wild pitch that included an error allowing a second runner to score. Luis Garcia drove in the eventual game winner with a two-out single in the 10th. Jordan Mills kept Richmond from scoring the free runner in the bottom of the inning.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of a three-game weekend series at FNB Field tonight.

Harrisburg is 7-6 against Reading, but the Fightin Phils have taken 6 of the last 9 against the Sens.

The Senators are in a stretch of 30 of 33 games against divisional opponents. They're 2-1 during the stretch.

Harrisburg is 13-8 at home since May 1 including two series sweeps.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS

On the mound for the Senators is RH Steven Fuentes. He's making his fourth consecutive start since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation. His last start was at Reading last Saturday night. For more on Fuentes please see his starting pitchers page on page 2.

Reading sends LH JoJo Romero to hill tonight. This is his third start against Harrisburg this season. He's 0-2, 7.71 ERA in his previous two starts. With Reading this season, he's 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA in two road starts. The 22-year-old, 4th round pick in 2016 by the Phils, is the #7 prospect in the Phillies org according to MLB.com.

READING

They're 36-27, in 2nd place in the East trailing Trenton by 1.0 game. Both Trenton and Reading have four games remaining in the first half.

Reading is 4-6 in their past 10 games and 17-12 away from home.

In June they're 7-6 and hitting .246 with 12HR and 46 Runs in 13 games. On the hill they have a 3.76 ERA.

Reading has seven MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by #2 RHP Adonis Medina.

They have 24 players that have been with the Phillies their entire career and 17 are AA rookies.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 10 on the active roster. There are 15 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 6 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 18 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg is 6-5 in a stretch of 15 straight NL games with only 6 of the 15 at home.

The Sens monthly: June 6-5, .267 8HR 50RS and a 3.45 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

Harrisburg has five games remaining in the first half, three with Reading and two at Altoona, Monday and Tuesday. The second half begins Wednesday with the final game of a three-game series in Altoona.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half.

