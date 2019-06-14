Curve Set for Historic Three-Game Homestand at PNG Field

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Monday, June 17 for a quick, three-game homestand against the Harrisburg Senators through Wednesday, June 19.

The upcoming homestand will be a historic one for the Curve as they experience the first transition between halves in franchise history. Monday and Tuesday's games will complete the first half before Wednesday's series finale kicks off the second half.

Altoona's opponent will be the First-Half Western Division Champion Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals and first team this season to clinch a postseason berth.

All three games between the Curve and Senators will start at 6:30 p.m. The series wraps up a stretch of 10 home games in 13 days for the Curve, who are 9-3 since the start of June.

The Curve will kick off the second half of the season with a bang on Wednesday night and treat fans to Alan Jackson-themed, postgame fireworks, on Cresson Night presented by Burgmeier's Hauling & Southern Airways.

Each game of the series features a daily value promotion, starting with Mitsubishi Monday followed by Two-for-Tuesday, presented by Atlantic Broadband, and ending on Wednesday with a Guaranteed WINsday, presented by the Altoona Mirror.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Monday, June 17 vs. Harrisburg Senators | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Mitsubishi Monday: pick up FREE grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi for Monday's game at PNG Field, presented by Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona

Tuesday, June 18 vs. Harrisburg Senators | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Two-for-Tuesday: Cash in on 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband

-Tuesday's game is presented by Doing Better Business

Wednesday, June 19 vs. Harrisburg Senators | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Alan Jackson themed FIREWORKS, presented by Burgmeier's Hauling & Southern Airways

-Guaranteed WINsday: If the Curve win, get a free ticket of equal or lesser value to another Wednesday home game in 2019, presented by the Altoona Mirror

-Wing Wednesday: 50-cent boneless wings

-Silver Streamers, presented by Homewood at Martinsburg

-Cresson Night

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

