Sea Dogs Game Notes August 24th vs. Trenton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (4-4, 3.21)

Trenton: RHP Shawn Semple (0-2, 6.66)

NEWS AND NOTES

SATURDAY IN THE PARK: The Portland Sea Dogs look to snap a five-game losing streak, taking on the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) in game three of a four-game set on Saturday night at Hadlock Field...The two teams close out their series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 PM start...Portland's final road series begins Monday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) at NYSEG Stadium...RHP Konner Wade makes his 16th appearance tonight.

TRENTON WINS LATE: Trenton took advantage of three walks from RHP Robinson Leyer (L, 0-1) in the eighth inning for a 4-2 win on Friday night...Despite the loss, Portland pitchers fanned 17 batters, including 11 from starter LHP Matthew Kent...The 'Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back RBI singles from 1B Tommy Joseph and DH Joey Curletta...Trenton's pitchers fanned 14, including 11 from their bullpen.

