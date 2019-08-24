11-Inning Loss Breaks Streak

August 24, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 7-6 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in 11 innings Saturday night. The Senators rallied for a run in the bottom of the ninth on a double by Adrian Sanchez to tie the game and had the winning run thrown out on the same play. Erie had a runner thrown out at the plate in the 10th and then turned a base loaded double play to keep the Sens from walking off in the bottom of the 10th. In the 11th, the SeaWolves scored twice then withstood the Senators rally in the bottom of the inning when the Sens scored a run and had runners at first and second but failed to score the tying run.

On Capitol Hill

Austin Voth made a rehab start for the Nationals and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just a hit.

Eduardo Vera went four innings and allowed five Erie runs in the fourth inning. He bounced back to pitch four scoreless frames retiring 11 of the final 13 batters he faced.

Greg Holland pitched a scoreless ninth.

Bryan Bonnell pitched the 10th and the 11th innings, allowing two runs, one earned in the 11th after pitching around the placed runner in the 10th.

With the Gavel

Adrian Sanchez had two hits including the two-out RBI double in the ninth inning that tied the game. He also scored a run.

Michael A. Taylor had two hits in the game. He homered in the fourth inning, then tripled in the sixth.

Rhett Wiseman had two hits in the game, drove in a run and scored a run.

Every Senator had a hit in the game.

Harrisburg went 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

- This is only regular season meeting between the teams at FNB Field.

- Both Bowie and Erie won Saturday night so Erie's lead in the division is one game with nine games to play.

- Erie leads the season series 4-3 with one game to play Sunday.

On Deck

The Senators play the Erie SeaWolves Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.