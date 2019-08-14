Sea Dogs Game Notes August 14th at Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (3-4, 2.73)

Hartford: RHP Antonio Santos (1-2, 7.78)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Kutter Crawford (1-2, 4.67)

Hartford: RHP Ashton Goudeau (3-2, 2.07)

NEWS AND NOTES

TWINBILL ON WEDNESDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) play a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park...Tonight's second game is a make-up from May 29th's rainout in Hartford...RHP Kutter Crawford returns from the injured list to start game two...With last night's loss, the 'Dogs dropped the season series to the Yard Goats...Tomorrow night is the final regular-season match-up between the two teams.

TWO OUTS DID THE TRICK: Hartford scored six runs with two outs and took the series opener from Portland, 7-2 on Tuesday night...Portland grabbed an early 2-0 lead on a two-run double from C Austin Rei in the second inning...In the fourth, C Brian Serven (4 RBI) clobbered a three-run homer off losing pitcher LHP Matthew Kent (5-5)...In the seventh, Vince Vizcaino knocked in a run with a single and DH Tyler Nevin delivered a two-run double.

