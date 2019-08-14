Flying Squirrels, COTU Hosting Retirement Party for Chin Music on Friday

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Center of the Universe Brewing Company (COTU) are hosting a retirement party for Chin Music at The Diamond during Friday night's game. As part of the event, fans will be able to vote on a new Flying Squirrels beer from COTU that will be introduced in 2020.

The Flying Squirrels and COTU debuted the Chin Music Vienna-style amber lager in March 2014.

"We can't believe Chin Music is wrapping up its sixth season with the Squirrels," COTU co-founder Chris Ray said. "It has had a great career and we couldn't be more proud of the partnership it has formed. But, there are new prospects ready for their shot. We are sad to see Chin Music head into retirement, but we can't control our excitement for its replacement debut in 2020."

During Friday's retirement party in the Funnville Fan Zone, fans 21 & older will be able to purchase Chin Music and can take home free Chin Music koozies (while supplies last).

There will be a taste-testing set up with three new options from COTU, where fans can sample and vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced this fall and a contest will be held to name the new beer.

"We've had an All-Star year here in Funnville and are already planning on a great 2020, including the introduction of our new beer with Center of the Universe," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We have appreciated our relationship with COTU over the last six years and we are looking forward to seeing it continue to grow."

The new beer from COTU and the Flying Squirrels will debut in the spring of 2020.

Chin Music celebrated its fifth anniversary during the 2018 season with a special, limited edition can. This year, Chin Music cans sported a refreshed look to celebrate the Flying Squirrels' 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game homestand on Friday night at The Diamond. For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices.

