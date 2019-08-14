Baysox Earn Second Straight Shutout, 4-0

BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox battery powered a 4-0 shutout of the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 2,254 at Prince George's Stadium Wednesday night.

A day after using five relievers during Tuesday night's doubleheader, Baumann took care of the Flying Squirrels himself to earn his third Double-A win of the season. The righty struck out seven batters in a complete game shutout, scattering four hits in the process.

The Baysox (36-17) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Jesse Valentin led off the frame with a pinpoint double into the right field corner and advanced to third base via a Ryan Ripken grounder. With two outs, Preston Palmeiro chopped an infield single up the middle, recording his 36th RBI of the 2019 season.

Bowie used a similar formula to score the second run of the game in the sixth inning. Cedric Mullins hustled into second base on a double to shallow right-center field to lead off the rally and advanced to third base on an Anderson Feliz grounder to third base. With the infield drawn in, Perez grounded a sharp single off third baseman Peter Maris III to extend the lead to 2-0.

The catcher added to his big day at the plate in the eighth inning, launching his 11th home run of the season to left-center field. Mullins scored on the two-run home run by Perez, which marked the first Baysox home run since July 28 at Binghamton.

The four-game midweek series between Maryland and Virginia's Eastern League representatives concludes Thursday night at 7:05 p.m., when RHP Tyler Herb (2-2, 4.83) faces his former mates and RHP Sean Hjelle (0-1, 9.00). The first 200 fans through the gate will receive a mystery bobblehead from the treasure trove of Baysox giveaways past.

