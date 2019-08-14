Trenton Blasts RubberDucks, 8-1

A big fifth inning allowed the Trenton Thunder to storm past the Akron RubberDucks 8-1 in the second game of their series on Wednesday at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After taking a 3-1 lead, Trenton broke the game open in the fifth when a fly ball to right field off the bat of Chris Gittens was lost by the RubberDucks outfield and dropped in for a three-run triple; Trenton would end up scoring six in the frame to pull away for good.

Mound Presence

Sam Hentges started the game for Akron coming off a pair of one-run outings. He allowed a double in the first but worked around it with a pair of strikeouts and pitched a perfect second. The Thunder got their first run in the third on a Hoy Jun Park RBI single before breaking things open in the fifth. After a walk and a catcher's interference, Trenton's Wendell Rijo reached on an error and brought in a run before Ben Ruta had an RBI single. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Isiah Gilliam hit a fly ball to right field that was lost in the lights by the Akron outfielders and got down for a three-run triple. Hentges was replaced by Ben Krauth and the Thunder added one more on a sacrifice fly, leaving Hentges with five earned runs. Chris Gittens hit a solo homer in the sixth off Krauth, extending Trenton's lead to 8-1. Krauth pitched a scoreless seventh before Robert Broom pitched two scoreless frames to end the game.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks wasted no time getting on the board in the first - Nolan Jones tripled and was then brought home on a two-out RBI single from Connor Marabell. The RubberDucks loaded the bases in the second with one out, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat. From the third through the sixth, Akron mustered just a pair of singles against Trenton pitching. The Ducks looked to get back in the game in the seventh and loaded the bases with no outs, but a strikeout and a double play got the Thunder out of the inning. Akron went quietly in the eighth and ninth without a hit.

Notebook

Connor Marabell had his sixth multi-hit game in his last 11 games going back to August 2, a stretch in which he is batting .357 ... he also had a pair of steals, his first multi-steal game since May 2017 with Lynchburg ...Trenton's six-run fifth was the second-most runs in an inning by an Akron opponent this season ... Time of Game: 2:55 ... Attendance: 3,522.

On the Pond

The Ducks and Thunder will meet in their series finale at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Tanner Tully (7-9, 4.40) will start for Akron against Trenton's Rony Garcia (3-11, 4.60).

