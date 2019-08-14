Big Fifth Inning Leads 8-1 Thunder Win

AKRON, OH - The Thunder plated six runs in the fifth inning and never looked back in their 8-1 win over the Akron Rubberducks on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Taking advantage of a pair of errors, the Thunder collected three hits and three walks in the deciding frame against Sam Hentges. Wendell Rijo plated a run after 3B Nolan Jones committed an error and Ben Ruta followed with a solid RBI single to make it 3-1. After a walk by Chris Gittens, Isiah Gilliam lifted a fly ball to deep right field that RF Trenton Brooks lost in the twilight sky and allowed three runs to cross home. Angel Aguilar added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 7-1.

Chris Gittens added his league-leading 21st home run of the season in the sixth inning. His solo blast matched his career-high in home runs set in 2016 while playing for the Charleston Riverdogs.

Trevor Stephan made his return to the Thunder rotation with five innings of one-run ball. Stephan allowed an RBI single to Connor Marabell in the first inning and maneuvered around trouble in the second inning and settled in later in his outing; retiring 9-of-the-last-10 batters he faced. Stephan struck out seven, surrendered five hits and two walks on 76 pitches.

Braden Bristo worked out of a bases loaded no-out jam to start the seventh inning to complete two scoreless innings of relief. Bristo struck out a pair and allowed three hits and one walk.

Greg Weissert and Trevor Lane slammed the door on the victory with a hitless frame of relief from each.

Matt Lipka led the Thunder offense with a three-hit day, Hoy Jun Park added a pair of hits at the top of the order.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Thursday night at 7:05pm against the Rubberducks. RHP Rony Garcia (3-11, 4.60) will start for the Thunder, LHP Tanner Tully (7-9, 4.40) will go for Akron. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

