Schultz Named CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz has been named the 2018-19 CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player. He joins former Cyclone David Desharnais (2008) as the only Cyclones to earn League MVP.

Schultz led ECHL with 22 goals and a League-leading 58 assists for a career-high 80 points through 71 games, and was third with 22 power play assists and tied for sixth with 25 power play points. Schultz was also fourth in the ECHL with a plus-39 on-ice rating. He earned this season's ECHL scoring title on Monday, and was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week.

"When it comes to veteran leadership, there aren't many players that can share their experience like Jesse Schultz," remarked Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "His vision and hockey sense are elite and he has the ability to impact a game every time he is on the ice, and that is why he is so valuable to our team. This is a deserving award for a very complete player."

He enjoyed 25-multi-point efforts this season, including a season-high four-point outing (2g, 2a) on January 5, in an 8-5 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. He also experienced a pair of nine game points streaks from November 28-December 21 (6g, 6a) and again from February 16- March 8 (5g, 10a).

Currently in his second season with the Cyclones, Schultz led the team and ranked second in ECHL scoring last season with 18 goals and a League-leading 57 assists for 72 points in 72 games played, earning All-ECHL Second Team honors in the process. A native of Strasbourg, SK, Schultz eclipsed 900 career games and 800 career points in 2017-18, and has close to 400 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience, and his time in North America has also been marked by over 160 Central Hockey League (CHL) games, and a pair of NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2006-07. He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

