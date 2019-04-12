Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

April 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: South Division Semifinals - Game 2: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

FAIRWINDS Playoff Perks - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to tonight's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (0-1) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, with Game 2 of the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (1-0). The Solar Bears look to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to the Stingrays in Game 1 on Wednesday.

BUILD THE LEAD: The Solar Bears will look to establish a lead within the first two periods of the game. During the regular season, Orlando went 20-1-2-0 when leading after the first period, and a perfect 29-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

SPENCER, TAMMELA BACK: The Solar Bears will receive a boost in the form of Tampa Bay Lightning prospects Matthew Spencer and Jonne Tammela, who were reassigned to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch. When Spencer suited up for the Solar Bears in the regular season, the club posted a record of 21-12-2-1, while with Tammela in the lineup, the club went 14-9-0-0. Tammela's offensive contributions in particular will be of importance: Orlando went 12-3-0-0 when he recorded a point.

MCAULEY LOOKING TO BUILD OFF REGULAR SEASON: In addition to the line of Bourke, LeBlanc and Tammela, the Solar Bears will look to get some offensive contributions from Colby McAuley and Alex Schoenborn, who will skate together on a line with Mitch Hults. McAuley and Schoenborn finished first and second on the active roster for regular season scoring against the Stingrays, with McAuley notching nine points (5g-4a) in eight games and Schoenborn collecting eight points (2g-6a) in six contests.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. Game 6, if necessary, will take place on Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.